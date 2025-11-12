公司目錄
Qualcomm 系統單晶片工程師 薪資 在United States

Qualcomm的系統單晶片工程師薪酬 in United States範圍從Hardware Engineer級別每year$141K到Principal Hardware Engineer級別每year$421K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$318K。 查看Qualcomm總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/12/2025

平均 等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票 ()
獎金
Associate Hardware Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Hardware Engineer
$141K
$118K
$13.6K
$9.4K
Senior Hardware Engineer
$199K
$153K
$31.5K
$14.8K
Staff Hardware Engineer
$239K
$174K
$42.2K
$22.8K
最新薪資提交
公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
未找到薪資資料
股權歸屬時程

33.3%

1

33.3%

2

33.3%

3

股票類型
RSU

在Qualcomm，RSUs採用3年歸屬時程：

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 1st- (33.30% 每年)

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 2nd- (16.65% 半年)

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 3rd- (16.65% 半年)

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在Qualcomm，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (2.08% 每月)



常見問題

Qualcomm in United States系統單晶片工程師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為$449,000。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Qualcomm系統單晶片工程師職位 in United States年度總薪酬中位數為$313,000。

