Qualcomm的系統單晶片工程師薪酬 in Greater Bengaluru範圍從Hardware Engineer級別每year₹3M到Senior Staff Hardware Engineer級別每year₹11M。 每year薪酬 in Greater Bengaluru套餐的中位數總計₹5.5M。 查看Qualcomm總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/12/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票 ()
獎金
Associate Hardware Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Hardware Engineer
₹3M
₹1.82M
₹914K
₹260K
Senior Hardware Engineer
₹4.86M
₹3.19M
₹1.42M
₹240K
Staff Hardware Engineer
₹9.98M
₹5.76M
₹3.47M
₹750K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
33.3%
年 1
33.3%
年 2
33.3%
年 3
在Qualcomm，RSUs採用3年歸屬時程：
33.3% 歸屬於 1st-年 (33.30% 每年)
33.3% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (16.65% 半年)
33.3% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (16.65% 半年)
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Qualcomm，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (2.08% 每月)