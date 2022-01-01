公司目錄
Proofpoint 薪資

Proofpoint的薪資範圍從低端資料科學家每年總薪酬$72,436到高端行銷的$543,150。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 Proofpoint. 最後更新： 9/17/2025

$160K

軟體工程師
L2 $148K
L3 $161K
L4 $207K
L5 $221K
L6 $306K
L7 $322K

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

會計師
Median $134K
資料科學經理
Median $420K

產品經理
Median $225K
軟體工程經理
Median $394K
銷售
Median $142K
業務分析師
$79.6K
資料科學家
$72.4K
財務分析師
$112K
人力資源
$169K
資訊技術專家 (IT)
$265K
行銷
$543K
產品設計師
$134K
招募專員
$154K
網路安全分析師
$127K
技術專案經理
$186K
股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在Proofpoint，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (25.00% 每年)

常見問題

The highest paying role reported at Proofpoint is 行銷 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $543,150. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Proofpoint is $169,150.

