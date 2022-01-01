公司目錄
Progressive
Progressive 薪資

Progressive的薪資範圍從低端銷售每年總薪酬$43,215到高端資料科學家的$206,000。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 Progressive. 最後更新： 11/28/2025

軟體工程師
Associate Application Developer $91.6K
Application Developer $107K
Senior Application Developer $134K
Lead Application Developer $166K

全端軟體工程師

資料分析師
Median $80K
資料科學家
Senior Data Scientist $140K
Lead Data Scientist $206K

資訊技術專員
Median $140K
業務分析師
Median $100K
理賠調查員
$69.3K
客戶服務
Median $54.5K
行銷
$167K
銷售
$43.2K
軟體工程經理
$138K
常見問題

Progressive最高薪職位是資料科學家 at the Lead Data Scientist level，年度總薪酬為$206,000。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Progressive年度總薪酬中位數為$120,363。

其他資源

