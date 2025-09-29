公司目錄
Procter & Gamble的項目經理薪酬 in PolandB1級別每year總計PLN 162K。 每year薪酬 in Poland套餐的中位數總計PLN 180K。 查看Procter & Gamble總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/29/2025

平均 薪酬按 等級
新增薪酬比較等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
B1
Project Manager
PLN 162K
PLN 158K
PLN 0
PLN 3.8K
B2
Senior Project Manager
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
B3
Director
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
B4
Senior Director
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
最新薪資提交
職涯等級是什麼 Procter & Gamble?

常見問題

Procter & Gamble in Poland項目經理最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為PLN 199,267。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Procter & Gamble項目經理職位 in Poland年度總薪酬中位數為PLN 163,620。

