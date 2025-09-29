Procter & Gamble的項目經理薪酬 in PolandB1級別每year總計PLN 162K。 每year薪酬 in Poland套餐的中位數總計PLN 180K。 查看Procter & Gamble總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/29/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
B1
PLN 162K
PLN 158K
PLN 0
PLN 3.8K
B2
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
B3
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
B4
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
