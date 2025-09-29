Procter & Gamble的產品經理薪酬 in Poland範圍從B2級別每yearPLN 346K到B3級別每yearPLN 407K。 每year薪酬 in Poland套餐的中位數總計PLN 331K。 查看Procter & Gamble總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/29/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
B1
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
B2
PLN 346K
PLN 328K
PLN 0
PLN 17.8K
B3
PLN 407K
PLN 354K
PLN 0
PLN 53K
B4
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***