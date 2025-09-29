公司目錄
Procter & Gamble
Procter & Gamble 產品設計師 薪資

Procter & Gamble的產品設計師薪酬 in United StatesB1級別每year總計$93.5K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$107K。 查看Procter & Gamble總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/29/2025

平均 薪酬按 等級
新增薪酬比較等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
B1
Product Designer
$93.5K
$93.5K
$0
$0
B2
Senior Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
B3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
B4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
最新薪資提交
公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
職涯等級是什麼 Procter & Gamble?

常見問題

Procter & Gamble in United States產品設計師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為$162,000。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Procter & Gamble產品設計師職位 in United States年度總薪酬中位數為$107,000。

其他資源