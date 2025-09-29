Procter & Gamble的資料分析師薪酬 in United States範圍從B1級別每year$112K到B2級別每year$130K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$105K。 查看Procter & Gamble總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/29/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
B1
$112K
$102K
$5K
$5K
B2
$130K
$125K
$0
$5K
B3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
B4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
