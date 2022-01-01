公司目錄
PNC
PNC 薪資

PNC的薪資範圍從低端客戶服務每年總薪酬$47,760到高端法務的$218,900。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 PNC. 最後更新： 11/27/2025

軟體工程師
C1 $80.6K
C2 $91.8K
C3 $97.5K
C4 $146K

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

品質保證軟體工程師

數據工程師

網站可靠性工程師

資料科學家
C1 $87.5K
C2 $97.2K
C3 $124K
C4 $133K
產品經理
C1 $81.3K
C2 $95.3K
C3 $101K
C4 $117K
C5 $149K

業務分析師
C2 $86.2K
C3 $115K
軟體工程經理
C4 $143K
C5 $182K
C6 $205K
財務分析師
Median $105K
項目經理
Median $90.5K
網路安全分析師
Median $75K
資料分析師
Median $105K
資訊技術專員
Median $116K
投資銀行家
Median $144K
銷售
Median $110K
產品設計師
Median $123K
會計師
$66.7K
行政助理
$70.4K
業務拓展
$98.5K
客戶服務
$47.8K
資料科學經理
$186K
人力資源
$206K
法務
$219K
管理顧問
$49.2K
機械工程師
$75.4K
房地產經紀人
$116K
招聘專員
$79.6K
解決方案架構師
$159K

數據架構師

雲端安全架構師

技術專案經理
$74.7K
用戶體驗研究員
$64.7K
常見問題

PNC最高薪職位是法務 at the Common Range Average level，年度總薪酬為$218,900。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
PNC年度總薪酬中位數為$102,856。

