Pluxee 薪資

Pluxee的薪資範圍從低端軟體工程師每年總薪酬$16,108到高端產品經理的$158,426。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 Pluxee. 最後更新： 11/29/2025

業務營運
$39.8K
產品經理
$158K
軟體工程師
$16.1K

常見問題

Pluxee最高薪職位是產品經理 at the Common Range Average level，年度總薪酬為$158,426。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Pluxee年度總薪酬中位數為$39,781。

