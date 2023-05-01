公司目錄
Plusgrade
Plusgrade 薪資

Plusgrade的薪資範圍從低端資訊技術專員每年總薪酬$54,223到高端軟體工程師的$94,020。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 Plusgrade. 最後更新： 11/29/2025

軟體工程師
Median $94K

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

資訊技術專員
$54.2K
產品設計師
$63K

產品經理
$81.6K
招聘專員
$65.3K
常見問題

Plusgrade最高薪職位是軟體工程師，年度總薪酬為$94,020。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Plusgrade年度總薪酬中位數為$65,325。

其他資源

