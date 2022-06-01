公司目錄
Plivo
Plivo 薪資

Plivo的薪資範圍從低端Information Technologist (IT)每年總薪酬$5,951到高端產品經理的$76,988。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 Plivo. 最後更新： 10/21/2025

軟體工程師
Median $29.3K

後端軟體工程師

業務分析師
Median $19.3K
Information Technologist (IT)
$6K

產品經理
$77K
軟體工程經理
$61.7K
股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在Plivo，股票/股權獎勵採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (2.08% 每月)

常見問題

Plivo最高薪職位是產品經理 at the Common Range Average level，年度總薪酬為$76,988。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Plivo年度總薪酬中位數為$29,302。

