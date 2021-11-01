公司目錄
Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International 薪資

Philip Morris International的薪資範圍從低端會計師每年總薪酬$13,750到高端業務營運的$475,124。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 Philip Morris International. 最後更新： 11/26/2025

軟體工程師
Median $70K
會計師
$13.8K
業務營運
$475K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

業務分析師
$38.9K
業務拓展
$206K
客戶服務營運
$23.3K
資料分析師
$47.6K
資料科學經理
$267K
財務分析師
$21.1K
資訊技術專員
$26.2K
行銷
$23.2K
行銷營運
$82.3K
機械工程師
$47.1K
產品經理
$60.3K
項目經理
$51.6K
物業經理
$120K
招聘專員
$92.4K
銷售
$49.1K
軟體工程經理
$124K
解決方案架構師
$110K
用戶體驗研究員
$142K
常見問題

Philip Morris International最高薪職位是業務營運 at the Common Range Average level，年度總薪酬為$475,124。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Philip Morris International年度總薪酬中位數為$60,300。

