Phase2 薪資

Phase2的薪資範圍從低端軟體工程師每年總薪酬$127,000到高端銷售的$221,100。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 Phase2. 最後更新： 11/26/2025

軟體工程師
Median $127K
業務拓展
$171K
產品設計師
$132K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
銷售
$221K
常見問題

Phase2最高薪職位是銷售 at the Common Range Average level，年度總薪酬為$221,100。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Phase2年度總薪酬中位數為$151,253。

