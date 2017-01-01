公司目錄
Pharos
    • 關於

    TechPrint Solutions: Elevating Enterprise Printing

    We transform how global leaders manage their print environments through innovative cloud services and specialized software. Trusted by premier organizations across financial services, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, and higher education sectors, we deliver printing solutions that are:

    • More secure and compliant • Cost-efficient with measurable ROI • User-friendly with intuitive interfaces • Environmentally sustainable

    Our expertise helps streamline print workflows while reducing environmental impact and operational costs. Partner with us to modernize your print infrastructure for today's business challenges.

    pharos.com
    網站
    1992
    成立年份
    123
    員工人數
    總部

