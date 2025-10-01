What is the highest 軟體工程師 salary at Perry Street Software in Warsaw Metropolitan Area?
The highest paying salary package reported for a 軟體工程師 at Perry Street Software in Warsaw Metropolitan Area sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 421,141. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
How much do Perry Street Software 軟體工程師 employees get paid in Warsaw Metropolitan Area?
The median yearly total compensation reported at Perry Street Software for the 軟體工程師 role in Warsaw Metropolitan Area is PLN 296,630.