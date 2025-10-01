公司目錄
Perry Street Software 軟體工程師 薪資 在Warsaw Metropolitan Area

查看Perry Street Software總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/1/2025

平均總薪酬

PLN 337K - PLN 399K
Poland
常見範圍
可能範圍
PLN 297KPLN 337KPLN 399KPLN 421K
常見範圍
可能範圍

職涯等級是什麼 Perry Street Software?

常見問題

The highest paying salary package reported for a 軟體工程師 at Perry Street Software in Warsaw Metropolitan Area sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 421,141. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Perry Street Software for the 軟體工程師 role in Warsaw Metropolitan Area is PLN 296,630.

