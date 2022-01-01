公司目錄
Paytm
Paytm 薪資

Paytm的薪資範圍從低端招募專員每年總薪酬$12,631到高端業務開發的$201,000。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 Paytm. 最後更新： 10/25/2025

軟體工程師
Software Engineer $16.3K
Senior Software Engineer $25K
Technical Lead $42K
Senior Technical Lead $63.8K
Principal Engineer $98K

前端軟體工程師

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

品質保證軟體工程師

數據工程師

安全軟體工程師

開發維運工程師

產品經理
Product Manager $40.9K
Senior Product Manager $52.4K
Director $82.5K
軟體工程經理
Engineering Manager $70.8K
Senior Engineering Manager $80.2K

資料科學家
Median $45.8K
業務分析師
Median $31.4K
產品設計師
Median $23.2K
招募專員
Median $12.6K
技術專案經理
Median $38.8K
業務開發
$201K
資料科學經理
$35.8K
Information Technologist (IT)
$35.1K
產品設計經理
$30K
專案經理
$42K
項目經理
$29K
銷售
$55.7K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$15.1K
股權歸屬時程

10%

1

20%

2

20%

3

25%

4

25%

5

股票類型
Options

在Paytm，Options採用5年歸屬時程：

  • 10% 歸屬於 1st- (10.00% 每年)

  • 20% 歸屬於 2nd- (20.00% 每年)

  • 20% 歸屬於 3rd- (20.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 5th- (25.00% 每年)

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
Options

在Paytm，Options採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (2.08% 每月)

常見問題

Paytm最高薪職位是業務開發 at the Common Range Average level，年度總薪酬為$201,000。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Paytm年度總薪酬中位數為$40,890。

