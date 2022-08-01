公司目錄
Param Solutions
    We are a Recruiting, Staffing and Talent Acquisition firm based out of Ashburn, VA. We specialize in providing outbound and inbound TA strategies to our small-medium clients in leading industry verticals like federal systems integrators and companies in the tech sector. With a CAGR of over 700% since 2010 and a three-year growth rate of 248% since 2012, we have been named to Inc's fastest-growing companies and Entrepreneur magazine's "Best Entrepreneur company"​.Our mantra at Param is "solving our customers toughest challenges"​ and our mission is multi-fold. We are passionate about helping our customers find talent on time and save them 60-80% of their hiring costs. Secondly, we are incredibly keen on recruiting and staffing our customer's projects with the best available talent using our decades of talent acquisition expertise and global footprint.We have partnered with various small-medium businesses (SMB) over the years and successfully delivered IT staffing, recruiting and talent acquisition solutions for their critical and time-sensitive missions.

    https://param-solutions.com
    網站
    2006
    成立年份
    45
    員工人數
    $1M-$10M
    預估營收
    總部

