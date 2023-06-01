公司目錄
Paradigm Health
在此工作？ 認領您的公司
熱門洞察
  • 分享一些關於Paradigm Health的獨特見解，可能對其他人有幫助（例如：面試技巧、選擇團隊、獨特文化等）。
    • 關於

    Our mission is to create equitable access to clinical trials for any patient, anywhere.

    Paradigm Health is rebuilding the clinical research ecosystem by creating a platform that enables equitable access to trials for all patients, while enhancing trial efficiency and reducing the barriers to participation for healthcare providers. We aim to break down barriers across the trial ecosystem through one seamless infrastructure implemented at healthcare provider organizations, bringing potentially life-saving therapies to patients faster.

    paradigm.inc
    網站
    2021
    成立年份
    104
    員工人數
    總部

    在您的信箱中獲得已驗證薪資

    訂閱已驗證的 職位邀請.您將透過電子郵件獲得薪酬詳細分析。 了解更多

    本網站受 reCAPTCHA 和 Google 隱私權政策 以及 服務條款 保護。

    精選職缺

      未找到Paradigm Health的精選職缺

    相關公司

    • Airbnb
    • Lyft
    • Intuit
    • Facebook
    • Netflix
    • 查看所有公司 ➜

    其他資源