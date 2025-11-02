公司目錄
Papaya Global
Papaya Global 軟體工程師 薪資

Papaya Global的軟體工程師薪酬 in Israel套餐中位數每year總計₪430K。 查看Papaya Global總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/2/2025

中位數薪資
company icon
Papaya Global
Software Engineer
Tel Aviv, TA, Israel
年度總薪資
₪430K
職級
L3
底薪
₪430K
Stock (/yr)
₪0
獎金
₪0
在職年資
3 年
工作經驗
15 年
職涯等級是什麼 Papaya Global?
最新薪資提交
常見問題

Papaya Global in Israel軟體工程師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為₪587,745。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Papaya Global軟體工程師職位 in Israel年度總薪酬中位數為₪413,438。

