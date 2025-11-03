Panasonic的軟體工程師薪酬 in United States範圍從L1級別每year$108K到L4級別每year$168K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$156K。 查看Panasonic總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/3/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
L1
$108K
$102K
$333
$5.8K
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$147K
$135K
$0
$11.4K
L4
$168K
$155K
$0
$13K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***