Palo Alto Networks的產品經理薪酬 in United States範圍從Product Manager級別每year$243K到Distinguished Product Manager級別每year$506K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$348K。 查看Palo Alto Networks總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/3/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
Product Manager
$243K
$181K
$48K
$13.4K
Staff Product Manager
$328K
$213K
$90K
$25K
Senior Staff Product Manager
$299K
$200K
$71.1K
$27.9K
Principal Product Manager
$386K
$235K
$103K
$47.7K
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Palo Alto Networks，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (6.25% 每季)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (6.25% 每季)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (6.25% 每季)
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Palo Alto Networks，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (25.00% 每年)