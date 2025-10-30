公司目錄
Orsted
Orsted 軟體工程師 薪資

Orsted的軟體工程師薪酬 in Poland套餐中位數每year總計PLN 282K。 查看Orsted總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/30/2025

中位數薪資
company icon
Orsted
Backend Software Engineer
Warsaw, MZ, Poland
年度總薪資
PLN 282K
職級
L5
底薪
PLN 282K
Stock (/yr)
PLN 0
獎金
PLN 0
在職年資
2 年
工作經驗
8 年
職涯等級是什麼 Orsted?
Block logo
+PLN 215K
Robinhood logo
+PLN 330K
Stripe logo
+PLN 74.1K
Datadog logo
+PLN 130K
Verily logo
+PLN 81.5K
最新薪資提交
公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
未找到薪資資料
常見問題

Orsted in Poland軟體工程師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為PLN 320,208。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Orsted軟體工程師職位 in Poland年度總薪酬中位數為PLN 235,439。

