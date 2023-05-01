公司目錄
Orbital Energy Group
    Orbital Energy Group provides electric power, telecommunications, and renewables solutions and services in the US and India. It designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, substation facilities, and offers emergency restoration services. The company also offers engineering, design, construction, and maintenance services to the broadband and wireless telecommunication industries, enterprise solutions to the cable and telecommunication industries, and telecommunication services. It provides engineering, procurement, and construction services that support the development of renewable energy generation focused on utility-scale solar construction.

    orbitalenergygroup.com
    1984
    1,329
    $100M-$250M
