Onfido 薪資

Onfido的薪資範圍從低端客戶服務每年總薪酬$110,740到高端資料科學經理的$195,601。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 Onfido. 最後更新： 11/28/2025

產品經理
Median $158K
軟體工程師
Median $118K
客戶服務
$111K
資料科學經理
$196K
資料科學家
$128K
銷售
$127K
軟體工程經理
$122K
技術專案經理
$121K
股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在Onfido，股票/股權獎勵採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (2.08% 每月)

常見問題

Onfido最高薪職位是資料科學經理 at the Common Range Average level，年度總薪酬為$195,601。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Onfido年度總薪酬中位數為$124,615。

