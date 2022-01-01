公司目錄
OneTrust
在此工作？ 認領您的公司

OneTrust 薪資

OneTrust的薪資範圍從低端招聘專員每年總薪酬$11,914到高端軟體工程經理的$323,000。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 OneTrust. 最後更新： 11/28/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
軟體工程師
Median $190K
軟體工程經理
Median $323K
產品設計師
Median $100K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
會計師
$69.7K
企業發展
$232K
客戶服務
$117K
客戶成功
$62.5K
資訊技術專員
$72.9K
管理顧問
$63.2K
行銷
$224K
行銷營運
$90.5K
項目經理
Median $135K
招聘專員
$11.9K
銷售
$159K
銷售工程師
$121K
技術客戶經理
$97.5K
技術專案經理
$112K
創投家
$62.3K
找不到您的職位？

在我們的 薪酬頁面 新增您的薪資 來協助解鎖頁面。


股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
Options

在OneTrust，Options採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (25.00% 每年)

有問題嗎？向社群提問。

造訪 Levels.fyi 社群，與不同公司的員工互動交流，獲取職涯建議等更多資訊。

立即造訪！

常見問題

OneTrust最高薪職位是軟體工程經理，年度總薪酬為$323,000。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
OneTrust年度總薪酬中位數為$106,218。

精選職缺

    未找到OneTrust的精選職缺

相關公司

  • SkySpecs
  • Mastercard
  • LogMeIn
  • Riverbed Technology
  • Genesys
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/onetrust/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.