OneMagnify 薪資

OneMagnify的薪資範圍從低端資料分析師每年總薪酬$69,650到高端資料科學家的$115,000。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 OneMagnify. 最後更新： 11/28/2025

資料科學家
Median $115K
業務分析師
$106K
資料分析師
$69.7K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

軟體工程師
$106K
常見問題

OneMagnify最高薪職位是資料科學家，年度總薪酬為$115,000。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
OneMagnify年度總薪酬中位數為$106,149。

