Omnicom Media Group 薪資

Omnicom Media Group的薪資範圍從低端的行銷年度總薪酬$44,100到高端的解決方案架構師$115,280。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 Omnicom Media Group. 最後更新： 8/16/2025

$160K

文案撰寫人員
$63.2K
資料科學家
$64.4K
行銷
$44.1K

銷售
$48.5K
解決方案架構師
$115K
常見問題

The highest paying role reported at Omnicom Media Group is 解決方案架構師 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $115,280. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Omnicom Media Group is $63,230.

