OMERS Private Equity
OMERS Private Equity 薪資

OMERS Private Equity的薪資範圍從低端的財務分析師年度總薪酬$60,300到高端的軟體工程經理$143,503。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 OMERS Private Equity. 最後更新： 8/11/2025

$160K

行政助理
$62.2K
資料科學家
$112K
財務分析師
$60.3K

行銷
$96.5K
軟體工程師
$75.2K
軟體工程經理
$144K
常見問題

The highest paying role reported at OMERS Private Equity is 軟體工程經理 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $143,503. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at OMERS Private Equity is $85,853.

