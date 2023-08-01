公司目錄
Olympus
在這裡工作？ 認領您的公司

Olympus 薪資

Olympus的薪資範圍從低端的硬體工程師年度總薪酬$54,150到高端的產品設計師$188,438。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 Olympus. 最後更新： 8/11/2025

$160K

獲得報酬，不被玩弄

我們已談判了數千份報價，並定期實現 $30K+（有時 $300K+）的加薪。讓您的薪資得到談判 或您的 履歷得到審查 由真正的專家——每天都從事招募工作的人——完成。

軟體工程師
Median $130K
會計師
$72.4K
生物醫學工程師
$99.5K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

58 9
58 9
資料分析師
$104K
硬體工程師
$54.2K
行銷
$180K
機械工程師
$97.5K
產品設計師
$188K
產品經理
$93.6K
銷售
$157K
缺少您的職稱？

在我們的 薪酬頁面上搜尋所有薪資 新增您的薪酬 以幫助解鎖頁面。


常見問題

The highest paying role reported at Olympus is 產品設計師 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $188,438. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Olympus is $101,696.

特色職位

    未找到Olympus的特色職位

相關公司

  • Databricks
  • LinkedIn
  • Coinbase
  • Square
  • Roblox
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源