NPCI的薪資範圍從低端軟體工程師每年總薪酬$9,353到高端產品經理的$18,085。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 NPCI. 最後更新： 11/28/2025

軟體工程師
Median $9.4K
資料科學家
$13.3K
產品經理
$18.1K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

項目經理
$12.2K
常見問題

NPCI最高薪職位是產品經理 at the Common Range Average level，年度總薪酬為$18,085。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
NPCI年度總薪酬中位數為$12,731。

其他資源

