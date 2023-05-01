公司目錄
NovaKid
在此工作？ 認領您的公司
熱門洞察
  • 分享一些關於NovaKid的獨特見解，可能對其他人有幫助（例如：面試技巧、選擇團隊、獨特文化等）。
    • 關於

    Novakid is an online English school for children founded in 2017 in Silicon Valley. Over 2,500 experienced and qualified teachers conduct English lessons for children between the ages of 4 and 12 years old via an interactive online platform. Novakid uses gamification and virtual reality technologies to create an English-speaking environment and helps children all over the world to learn English in a fun and interesting way. The Novakid program complies with the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages and is tailored to the individual interests and ages of the children. The unique Novakid progress evaluation method ensures great results and lets teachers adapt the program for the individual needs and interests of each child.

    novakidschool.com
    網站
    2017
    成立年份
    786
    員工人數
    $250M-$500M
    預估營收
    總部

    在您的信箱中獲得已驗證薪資

    訂閱已驗證的 職位邀請.您將透過電子郵件獲得薪酬詳細分析。 了解更多

    本網站受 reCAPTCHA 和 Google 隱私權政策 以及 服務條款 保護。

    精選職缺

      未找到NovaKid的精選職缺

    相關公司

    • Lyft
    • Apple
    • Stripe
    • SoFi
    • Dropbox
    • 查看所有公司 ➜

    其他資源