Notion 薪資

Notion的薪資範圍從低端銷售每年總薪酬$53,499到高端軟體工程師的$531,500。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 Notion. 最後更新： 10/23/2025

軟體工程師
L1 $231K
L2 $334K
L3 $303K
L4 $532K

全端軟體工程師

資料科學家
Median $186K
產品設計師
Median $440K

產品經理
Median $395K
會計師
$90.5K
業務營運經理
$226K
業務分析師
$196K
Go-To-Market Engineer
$289K
人力資源
$70K
行銷
$175K
專案經理
$187K
招募專員
$209K
銷售
$53.5K
軟體工程經理
$128K
全面薪酬
$186K
用戶體驗研究員
$170K
股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在Notion，股票/股權獎勵採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (2.08% 每月)

10 years post-termination exercise window.

常見問題

Notion最高薪職位是軟體工程師 at the L4 level，年度總薪酬為$531,500。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Notion年度總薪酬中位數為$196,000。

