Nintex 薪資

Nintex的薪資範圍從低端軟體工程經理每年總薪酬$52,380到高端行銷的$199,000。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 Nintex. 最後更新： 11/24/2025

客戶服務
$117K
資料分析師
$54K
資訊技術專員
$69.7K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

行銷
$199K
產品經理
$177K
軟體工程師
$86.3K
軟體工程經理
$52.4K
常見問題

Nintex最高薪職位是行銷 at the Common Range Average level，年度總薪酬為$199,000。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Nintex年度總薪酬中位數為$86,255。

