Ninja Van 薪資

Ninja Van的薪資範圍從低端產品設計師每年總薪酬$25,831到高端企業發展的$145,972。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 Ninja Van. 最後更新： 11/24/2025

業務分析師
$44K
企業發展
$146K
行銷
$49.9K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

67 30
67 30
產品設計師
$25.8K
產品經理
$41.1K
軟體工程師
$40K
常見問題

Ninja Van最高薪職位是企業發展 at the Common Range Average level，年度總薪酬為$145,972。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Ninja Van年度總薪酬中位數為$42,544。

