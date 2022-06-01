公司目錄
NielsenIQ
NielsenIQ 薪資

NielsenIQ的薪資範圍從低端軟體工程師每年總薪酬$15,060到高端銷售的$393,838。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 NielsenIQ. 最後更新： 11/24/2025

軟體工程師
Median $15.1K

全端軟體工程師

資料科學家
Median $132K
產品經理
Median $120K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

67 30
67 30
解決方案架構師
Median $24.3K
業務拓展
$95.8K
客戶服務
$24.4K
客戶成功
$72.8K
資料分析師
$21.8K
資料科學經理
$154K
資訊技術專員
$101K
管理顧問
$97.5K
行銷
$75.3K
產品設計師
$147K
專案經理
$56.6K
項目經理
$101K
銷售
$394K
網路安全分析師
$52K
軟體工程經理
$152K
技術專案經理
$56.9K
常見問題

NielsenIQ最高薪職位是銷售 at the Common Range Average level，年度總薪酬為$393,838。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
NielsenIQ年度總薪酬中位數為$95,787。

其他資源

