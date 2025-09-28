Nielsen的軟體工程師薪酬 in India範圍從Software Engineer級別每year₹1.72M到Principal Software Engineer級別每year₹6.7M。 每year薪酬 in India套餐的中位數總計₹2.27M。 查看Nielsen總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/28/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
Software Engineer
₹1.72M
₹1.72M
₹0
₹0
Senior Software Engineer
₹3.07M
₹2.89M
₹0
₹181K
Lead Software Engineer
₹4.27M
₹4.02M
₹0
₹248K
Principal Software Engineer
₹6.7M
₹5.94M
₹0
₹761K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
未找到薪資資料
