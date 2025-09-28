Nielsen的產品經理薪酬 in United States範圍從Senior Product Manager級別每year$173K到Director級別每year$189K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$174K。 查看Nielsen總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/28/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
Product Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Manager
$173K
$155K
$0
$17.5K
Director
$189K
$164K
$0
$24.6K
Senior Director
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
