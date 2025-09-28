Nielsen的資料科學家薪酬 in United States範圍從Data Scientist級別每year$111K到Senior Data Scientist級別每year$122K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$115K。 查看Nielsen總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/28/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
Data Scientist
$111K
$107K
$0
$3.7K
Senior Data Scientist
$122K
$122K
$0
$0
Lead Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Principal Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
