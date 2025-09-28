NICE的軟體工程師薪酬 in United States範圍從Software Engineer級別每year$92.3K到Lead Software Engineer級別每year$218K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$128K。 查看NICE總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/28/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
Associate Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer
$92.3K
$88.5K
$0
$3.8K
Senior Software Engineer
$140K
$130K
$5K
$5K
Lead Software Engineer
$218K
$170K
$35K
$12.5K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
