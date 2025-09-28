NICE的產品經理薪酬 in IsraelProduct Manager級別每year總計₪419K。 每year薪酬 in Israel套餐的中位數總計₪395K。 查看NICE總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/28/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
Associate Product Manager
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
Product Manager
₪419K
₪394K
₪0
₪25K
Senior Product Manager
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
Lead Product Manager
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***