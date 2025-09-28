公司目錄
NICE
在此工作？ 認領您的公司
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 薪資
  • 產品經理

  • 所有產品經理薪資

NICE 產品經理 薪資

NICE的產品經理薪酬 in IsraelProduct Manager級別每year總計₪419K。 每year薪酬 in Israel套餐的中位數總計₪395K。 查看NICE總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/28/2025

平均 薪酬按 等級
新增薪酬比較等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
Associate Product Manager
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
Product Manager
₪419K
₪394K
₪0
₪25K
Senior Product Manager
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
Lead Product Manager
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
查看 1 更多等級
新增薪酬比較等級

₪565K

獲得應得薪酬，不被愚弄

我們已協商數千個職位機會，並經常實現3萬美元以上（有時超過30萬美元）的薪資增長。讓我們為您協商薪資 或讓您的 履歷得到專業審查 ，由真正的專家 - 每日從事招聘工作的招聘人員為您服務。

最新薪資提交
新增新增薪酬新增薪酬資料

公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
未找到薪資資料
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
匯出資料查看職缺
實習薪資

貢獻
職涯等級是什麼 NICE?

在您的信箱中獲得已驗證薪資

訂閱已驗證的 產品經理 職位邀請.您將透過電子郵件獲得薪酬詳細分析。 了解更多

本網站受 reCAPTCHA 和 Google 隱私權政策 以及 服務條款 保護。

常見問題

Le package salarial le plus élevé rapporté pour un poste 產品經理 chez NICE in Israel s'élève à une rémunération totale annuelle de ₪459,889. Cela inclut le salaire de base ainsi que toute rémunération en actions et bonus potentiels.
La rémunération totale annuelle médiane rapportée chez NICE pour le poste 產品經理 in Israel est de ₪409,089.

精選職缺

    未找到NICE的精選職缺

相關公司

  • CSG
  • CDK Global
  • Cognizant
  • Rackspace
  • ADP
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源