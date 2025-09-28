nference的軟體工程師薪酬 in India範圍從Software Engineer級別每year₹2.18M到Staff Engineer級別每year₹5.55M。 每year薪酬 in India套餐的中位數總計₹2.94M。 查看nference總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/28/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
Software Engineer
₹2.18M
₹2.07M
₹108K
₹0
Senior Software Engineer
₹2.97M
₹2.81M
₹91.3K
₹65.4K
Staff Engineer
₹5.55M
₹5.26M
₹163K
₹123K
Senior Staff Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
