New Jersey Institute of Technology
New Jersey Institute of Technology 薪資

New Jersey Institute of Technology的薪資範圍從低端行政助理每年總薪酬$31,044到高端專案經理的$135,320。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 New Jersey Institute of Technology. 最後更新： 9/16/2025

$160K

獲得應得薪酬，不被愚弄

軟體工程師
Median $83.2K
行政助理
$31K
資料分析師
$42.4K

專案經理
$135K
常見問題

New Jersey Institute of Technology最高薪職位是專案經理 at the Common Range Average level，年度總薪酬為$135,320。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
New Jersey Institute of Technology年度總薪酬中位數為$62,816。

