公司目錄
Neighborly
在此工作？ 認領您的公司

Neighborly 薪資

Neighborly的薪資範圍從低端客戶服務每年總薪酬$80,400到高端資料科學家的$301,500。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 Neighborly. 最後更新： 11/27/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
客戶服務
$80.4K
資料科學家
$302K
產品經理
$91.9K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
軟體工程師
$206K
找不到您的職位？

在我們的 薪酬頁面 新增您的薪資 來協助解鎖頁面。


常見問題

Neighborly最高薪職位是資料科學家 at the Common Range Average level，年度總薪酬為$301,500。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Neighborly年度總薪酬中位數為$148,968。

精選職缺

    未找到Neighborly的精選職缺

相關公司

  • Apple
  • Databricks
  • Flipkart
  • Snap
  • Facebook
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/neighborly/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.