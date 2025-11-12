公司目錄
National University of Singapore
在此工作？ 認領您的公司
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 薪資
  • 軟體工程師

  • 人工智慧研究員

National University of Singapore 人工智慧研究員 薪資

National University of Singapore的人工智慧研究員薪酬 in Singapore套餐中位數每year總計SGD 69.6K。 查看National University of Singapore總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/12/2025

中位數薪資
company icon
National University of Singapore
AI Researcher
Singapore, SG, Singapore
年度總薪資
SGD 69.6K
職級
hidden
底薪
SGD 69.6K
Stock (/yr)
SGD 0
獎金
SGD 0
在職年資
0-1 年
工作經驗
2-4 年
職涯等級是什麼 National University of Singapore?
Block logo
+SGD 75.6K
Robinhood logo
+SGD 116K
Stripe logo
+SGD 26.1K
Datadog logo
+SGD 45.6K
Verily logo
+SGD 28.7K
Don't get lowballed
最新薪資提交
新增新增薪酬新增薪酬資料

公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
未找到薪資資料
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
匯出資料查看職缺

貢獻

在您的信箱中獲得已驗證薪資

訂閱已驗證的 軟體工程師 職位邀請.您將透過電子郵件獲得薪酬詳細分析。 了解更多

本網站受 reCAPTCHA 和 Google 隱私權政策 以及 服務條款 保護。

常見問題

National University of Singapore in Singapore人工智慧研究員最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為SGD 103,378。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
National University of Singapore人工智慧研究員職位 in Singapore年度總薪酬中位數為SGD 69,600。

精選職缺

    未找到National University of Singapore的精選職缺

相關公司

  • Snap
  • Microsoft
  • Google
  • Facebook
  • Amazon
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源