Mphasis 技術專案經理 薪資

Mphasis的技術專案經理薪酬 in United States範圍從L5級別每year$118K到L7級別每year$139K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$142K。 查看Mphasis總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/3/2025

平均 薪酬按 等級
新增薪酬比較等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
最新薪資提交
公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
未找到薪資資料
貢獻
職涯等級是什麼 Mphasis?

常見問題

Mphasis in United States技術專案經理最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為$142,000。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Mphasis技術專案經理職位 in United States年度總薪酬中位數為$130,000。

其他資源