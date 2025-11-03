公司目錄
Mphasis
Mphasis 軟體工程師 薪資

Mphasis的軟體工程師薪酬 in India範圍從L1級別每year₹394K到L5級別每year₹2.11M。 每year薪酬 in India套餐的中位數總計₹1.46M。 查看Mphasis總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/3/2025

平均 薪酬按 等級
新增薪酬比較等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
L1
(入門級)
₹394K
₹394K
₹0
₹0
L2
₹579K
₹579K
₹0
₹0
L3
₹689K
₹686K
₹0
₹2.8K
L4
₹1.53M
₹1.51M
₹0
₹14.8K
查看 3 更多等級
最新薪資提交
公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
職涯等級是什麼 Mphasis?

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

品質保證軟體工程師

常見問題

Mphasis in India軟體工程師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為₹2,457,982。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Mphasis軟體工程師職位 in India年度總薪酬中位數為₹1,399,002。

