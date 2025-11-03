Mphasis的軟體工程師薪酬 in India範圍從L1級別每year₹394K到L5級別每year₹2.11M。 每year薪酬 in India套餐的中位數總計₹1.46M。 查看Mphasis總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/3/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
L1
₹394K
₹394K
₹0
₹0
L2
₹579K
₹579K
₹0
₹0
L3
₹689K
₹686K
₹0
₹2.8K
L4
₹1.53M
₹1.51M
₹0
₹14.8K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***