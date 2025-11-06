Mozilla的軟體工程師薪酬 in Berlin Metropolitan Region範圍從P3級別每year€120K到P4級別每year€134K。 每year薪酬 in Berlin Metropolitan Region套餐的中位數總計€128K。 查看Mozilla總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/6/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
P1
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
P2
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
P3
€120K
€104K
€0
€15.9K
P4
€134K
€110K
€0
€24.1K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
