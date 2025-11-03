公司目錄
Moxa的軟體工程師薪酬 in Taiwan套餐中位數每year總計NT$1.29M。 查看Moxa總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/3/2025

中位數薪資
company icon
Moxa
Software Engineer
Taipei, TP, Taiwan
年度總薪資
NT$1.29M
職級
hidden
底薪
NT$908K
Stock (/yr)
NT$9.3K
獎金
NT$374K
在職年資
2-4 年
工作經驗
2-4 年
職涯等級是什麼 Moxa?
Block logo
+NT$1.78M
Robinhood logo
+NT$2.74M
Stripe logo
+NT$615K
Datadog logo
+NT$1.08M
Verily logo
+NT$677K
常見問題

Moxa in Taiwan軟體工程師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為NT$2,040,886。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Moxa軟體工程師職位 in Taiwan年度總薪酬中位數為NT$1,159,915。

