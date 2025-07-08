公司目錄
Mosaic Wellness 薪資

Mosaic Wellness的薪資範圍從低端軟體工程師每年總薪酬$23,199到高端軟體工程經理的$55,720。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 Mosaic Wellness. 最後更新： 11/24/2025

幕僚長
$37.9K
軟體工程師
$23.2K
軟體工程經理
$55.7K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

67 30
常見問題

Mosaic Wellness最高薪職位是軟體工程經理 at the Common Range Average level，年度總薪酬為$55,720。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Mosaic Wellness年度總薪酬中位數為$37,868。

其他資源

